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Previous
Photo 1534
X marks the spot
Seconds later, my little dog walked straight into the dandelion and it was no more!
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1573
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150
followers
79
following
420% complete
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365
Taken
27th April 2026 7:50pm
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sunset
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dandelion
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dogwalk
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dandelionhead
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