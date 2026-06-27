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Previous
Photo 1595
Moulin Rouge
Had the pleasure of seeing this spectacular show last night. As is usual, photos aren't allowed during the performance but some of the cast pose on stage before it starts so the audience can get their clicks in.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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365
Taken
27th June 2026 7:20pm
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
How lovely - sound like a wonderful evening fv!
June 28th, 2026
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