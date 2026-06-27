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Moulin Rouge by jesperani
Photo 1595

Moulin Rouge

Had the pleasure of seeing this spectacular show last night. As is usual, photos aren't allowed during the performance but some of the cast pose on stage before it starts so the audience can get their clicks in.
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
How lovely - sound like a wonderful evening fv!
June 28th, 2026  
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