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Incapacitated by jesperani
Photo 1598

Incapacitated

Managed to break my ankle 6 days before my holiday. Xray and resulting moonboot today.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Mags ace
Oh no! I hope you heal well and good and don't do what you did to break anything else. =)
June 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! Jen, how unfortunate , Hope it will soon hel and you will be out and about soon Take care !
June 30th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Oh dear...Let's hope you have a fast recovery.
June 30th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Uh oh 🙀 Healing wishes your way. I still have my boot from my ankle break 17 years ago. Made a big difference. Cheering you on and wishing you well.
June 30th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh no! Hope it’s not too long before you’re mobile again.
June 30th, 2026  
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