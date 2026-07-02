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Pesky Pigeon by jesperani
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Pesky Pigeon

Seemed to have no fear and at one point, I thought it was going to come in the open door and demand a cup of tea.
I won't be around for a while, off on holiday tomorrow. Wish me luck with my broken ankle!
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
July 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
He wants to be friends :).
July 2nd, 2026  
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