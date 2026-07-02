Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1600
Pesky Pigeon
Seemed to have no fear and at one point, I thought it was going to come in the open door and demand a cup of tea.
I won't be around for a while, off on holiday tomorrow. Wish me luck with my broken ankle!
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1639
photos
158
followers
85
following
438% complete
View this month »
1591
1593
1594
1595
1597
1598
1600
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2026 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
pigeon
,
brave
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
July 2nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
He wants to be friends :).
July 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close