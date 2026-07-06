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Photo 1604
Pastel de Nata
The gorgeous custard Portuguese tart. Couldn't get enough of them (although this is the shop display - we only bought a couple! Could've eaten more!)
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1645
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
3rd July 2026 4:03pm
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bakery
,
pasteldenata
,
portuguesetarts
Joan Robillard
ace
Yummy
July 17th, 2026
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