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Jeronimos Monastery by jesperani
Photo 1605

Jeronimos Monastery

An absolute beauty, half of it is currently being restored,
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Magnificent capture of this amazing architecture with all the intricate patterns and shapes.
July 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 17th, 2026  
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