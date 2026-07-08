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Well Oiled by jesperani
Photo 1606

Well Oiled

The Initiation Well at Quinta da Regaleira.
I've given it an oil paint treatment. Sorry for the mass upload of pics, I have a lot to put up to get back up to date, but will leave it there for today!
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
The POV and the edit make this look straight out of Lord of the Rings. Fab.
July 17th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@ljmanning Totally!
July 17th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
You have captured some fabulous shots.
July 17th, 2026  
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