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Photo 1606
Well Oiled
The Initiation Well at Quinta da Regaleira.
I've given it an oil paint treatment. Sorry for the mass upload of pics, I have a lot to put up to get back up to date, but will leave it there for today!
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1646
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didimentionmybrokenankle?
LManning (Laura)
ace
The POV and the edit make this look straight out of Lord of the Rings. Fab.
July 17th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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@ljmanning
Totally!
July 17th, 2026
Susan Wakely
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You have captured some fabulous shots.
July 17th, 2026
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