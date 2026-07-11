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Photo 1608
Lillo Bookshop Porto
Beautiful staircase and shop, not so beautiful queues to enter.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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365
Taken
8th July 2026 4:07pm
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books
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staircase
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lillo
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lillobookshop
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porto.
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this wonderful place, I love your beautiful shot of the staircase.
July 18th, 2026
Barb
ace
I fully agree with
@ludwigsdiana
! Stunning photo!
July 18th, 2026
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