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Lillo Bookshop Porto by jesperani
Photo 1608

Lillo Bookshop Porto

Beautiful staircase and shop, not so beautiful queues to enter.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture of this wonderful place, I love your beautiful shot of the staircase.
July 18th, 2026  
Barb ace
I fully agree with @ludwigsdiana! Stunning photo!
July 18th, 2026  
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