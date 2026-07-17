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Previous
Photo 1607
Porto
Taken from the other side of the Douro river.
Sorry for the mass upload, I will stop for today! I will catch up eventually!
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1646
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158
followers
85
following
440% complete
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riverside
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porto
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douroriver
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 17th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful, I even knew where it was! Such a lot to see
July 17th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wow, so tightly packed together and terraced
July 17th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely
July 17th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Quite the scene
July 17th, 2026
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