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Porto by jesperani
Photo 1607

Porto

Taken from the other side of the Douro river.
Sorry for the mass upload, I will stop for today! I will catch up eventually!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 17th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful, I even knew where it was! Such a lot to see
July 17th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, so tightly packed together and terraced
July 17th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
So lovely
July 17th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Quite the scene
July 17th, 2026  
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