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An Evening Smoke by jesperani
Photo 1618

An Evening Smoke

Love the number of balconies in Lisbon and Porto for a different range of photo ops.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Phil Howcroft ace
love the light and smoke , well I like the smoke , I don't like smoking !!!
July 20th, 2026  
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