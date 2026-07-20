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Previous
Photo 1618
An Evening Smoke
Love the number of balconies in Lisbon and Porto for a different range of photo ops.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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man
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balcony
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cigarette
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eveningsmoke
Phil Howcroft
ace
love the light and smoke , well I like the smoke , I don't like smoking !!!
July 20th, 2026
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