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Pit Stop by jesperani
Photo 1619

Pit Stop

I do love finding a well-placed bike.

Still continuing with my Portugal pictures while my ankle is strapped up and I can't go anywhere.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 21st, 2026  
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