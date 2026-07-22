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Previous
Photo 1620
Lady in Red
Standing out against the blue & white tiles on one of the many balconies in Porto.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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365
Taken
8th July 2026 11:25am
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted ! Such a lovely balcony to stand and look out over the city !
July 22nd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous spot and perfect title
July 22nd, 2026
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