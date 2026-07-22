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Lady in Red by jesperani
Photo 1620

Lady in Red

Standing out against the blue & white tiles on one of the many balconies in Porto.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted ! Such a lovely balcony to stand and look out over the city !
July 22nd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous spot and perfect title
July 22nd, 2026  
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