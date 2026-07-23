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Previous
Photo 1621
Lemon-ade
Entertained by bubbles while waiting for lunch (which never turned up).
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1660
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158
followers
85
following
444% complete
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ice
,
drink
,
lemon
,
bubbles
,
7up
Corinne C
ace
Great, refreshing layers
July 24th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is a great shot! Sorry your lunch never came though.
July 24th, 2026
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