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Family Outing by jesperani
Photo 1622

Family Outing

Never seen a family together before but I was lucky to have these peacocks cross my path as I stayed at ground level while hubby explored the castle ramparts.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Simply Amanda
What beautiful timing!!
July 24th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww lovely shot!
July 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw doesn't he look so proud with his little family !! fav
July 24th, 2026  
*lynn ace
Wow, such a special photo! fav
July 24th, 2026  
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