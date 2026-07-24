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Previous
Photo 1622
Family Outing
Never seen a family together before but I was lucky to have these peacocks cross my path as I stayed at ground level while hubby explored the castle ramparts.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1661
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family
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birds
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lisboncastle
Simply Amanda
What beautiful timing!!
July 24th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww lovely shot!
July 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw doesn't he look so proud with his little family !! fav
July 24th, 2026
*lynn
ace
Wow, such a special photo! fav
July 24th, 2026
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