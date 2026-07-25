Previous
Batalha Monastery by jesperani
Photo 1623

Batalha Monastery

We arrived in early evening, not long before it closed. Although rushed, it was a perfect time to capture the light coming through the stained glass windows. I loved the colours reflecting on the floor.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
444% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact