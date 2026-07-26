Love is Mightier than the Sword

The Irn-Bru flavoured wedding cake cut by the bride and groom with a ceremonial sword. As you do....



(Irn-Bru is a Scottish carbonated soft drink, often described as "Scotland's other national drink" after Scotch whisky.[1] Introduced in 1901, the drink is produced in Westfield, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, by A.G. Barr of Glasgow. As well as being sold throughout the United Kingdom, Irn-Bru is available throughout the world and can usually be bought where there is a significant community of people from Scotland.The brand also has its own tartan.It has been the top-selling soft drink in Scotland for over a century.)