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Love is Mightier than the Sword by jesperani
Photo 1624

Love is Mightier than the Sword

The Irn-Bru flavoured wedding cake cut by the bride and groom with a ceremonial sword. As you do....

(Irn-Bru is a Scottish carbonated soft drink, often described as "Scotland's other national drink" after Scotch whisky.[1] Introduced in 1901, the drink is produced in Westfield, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, by A.G. Barr of Glasgow. As well as being sold throughout the United Kingdom, Irn-Bru is available throughout the world and can usually be bought where there is a significant community of people from Scotland.The brand also has its own tartan.It has been the top-selling soft drink in Scotland for over a century.)
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
July 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very nice!
July 28th, 2026  
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