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Photo 1627
A Kaleidoscope
..of butterflies. Watercolour class results. Think I should stick to photos.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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2
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365
Taken
29th July 2026 7:33pm
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butterflies
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watercolour
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watercolourclass
Mags
ace
They look lovely!
July 30th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
My first thought was how beautiful. I think you did fine.
July 30th, 2026
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