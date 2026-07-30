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Buffy B by jesperani
Photo 1628

Buffy B

This cutie came to play this afternoon with her human.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Mags ace
Aww! What a sweetie!
July 30th, 2026  
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