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Photo 1629
BobaCat pancakes
Daughter led me to a cafe called BobaCat in Sunderland, where we had possibly the best pancakes ever. We were kind of feral eating them, they were so good!
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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365
Taken
31st July 2026 3:34pm
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pancakes
,
cream
,
strawberries
,
nutella
,
bobacat
Mags
ace
Yummy! Nicely captured.
August 2nd, 2026
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