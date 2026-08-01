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Tree Tunnel Walk by jesperani
Photo 1630

Tree Tunnel Walk

A visit to Hatfield, Yorkshire to see father-in-law. Went for walk with the dogs and some respite from the heat was found in the shade of a tunnel of trees. I loved the dappled light and the silhouette of a fellow dog walker ahead.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow very beautiful
August 2nd, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Magical
August 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
A very beautiful tree tunnel.
August 2nd, 2026  
Dave ace
Wonderfully done!
August 2nd, 2026  
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