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Previous
Photo 1630
Tree Tunnel Walk
A visit to Hatfield, Yorkshire to see father-in-law. Went for walk with the dogs and some respite from the heat was found in the shade of a tunnel of trees. I loved the dappled light and the silhouette of a fellow dog walker ahead.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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365
Taken
1st August 2026 3:27pm
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trees
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tunnel
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dogs
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dogwalk
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hatfield
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow very beautiful
August 2nd, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
Magical
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
A very beautiful tree tunnel.
August 2nd, 2026
Dave
ace
Wonderfully done!
August 2nd, 2026
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