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Previous
Photo 1632
Pann Lane
Didn't get time to have a proper look as we had to rush for a train, but I was quite taken with the bright umbrella mural. One to come back to.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details
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365
Taken
31st July 2026 3:20pm
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mural
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umbrellas
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sunderland
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pannlane
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2026
Sally Ings
Cool mural, lovely find
August 3rd, 2026
Barb
ace
A simply marvelous mural! One of the nicest I've ever seen!
August 3rd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super capture, composition
August 3rd, 2026
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