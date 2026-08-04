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Mini Tree Farm by jesperani
Photo 1633

Mini Tree Farm

Thought I'd hang some washing out but it had rained and all these drops were on the line so clicked it and flipped it and now we have lots of miniature trees growing 😉😅
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous image and capture of refracted light
August 4th, 2026  
carol white ace
Wonderful capture. Fav 😊
August 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
How delightful!
August 4th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How cute is that!
August 4th, 2026  
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