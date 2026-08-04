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Previous
Photo 1633
Mini Tree Farm
Thought I'd hang some washing out but it had rained and all these drops were on the line so clicked it and flipped it and now we have lots of miniature trees growing 😉😅
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details
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4
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6
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365
Taken
4th August 2026 11:04am
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trees
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drops
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washingline
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous image and capture of refracted light
August 4th, 2026
carol white
ace
Wonderful capture. Fav 😊
August 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
How delightful!
August 4th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How cute is that!
August 4th, 2026
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