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Peg Conga by jesperani
Photo 1634

Peg Conga

I liked the way the wind was wafting the clothes pegs on the washing line, so went out to take a pic. Didn't realise there was a party happening that I wasn't invited to.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Just delightful!
August 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Excellent...great focus, dof, bokeh
August 5th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
creative
August 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So colourful dancing in the wind !
August 5th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat!
August 5th, 2026  
*lynn ace
great!
August 5th, 2026  
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