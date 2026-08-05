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Previous
Photo 1634
Peg Conga
I liked the way the wind was wafting the clothes pegs on the washing line, so went out to take a pic. Didn't realise there was a party happening that I wasn't invited to.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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365
Taken
5th August 2026 3:21pm
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Mags
ace
Just delightful!
August 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Excellent...great focus, dof, bokeh
August 5th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
creative
August 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So colourful dancing in the wind !
August 5th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat!
August 5th, 2026
*lynn
ace
great!
August 5th, 2026
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