Day 7

I always admire other photographers surreal images. I realized tonight how much time, work and effort goes in to creating some of these dream like images. Tonight after working, exercising, cooking, cleaning etc I wanted so badly to just go to sleep but instead asked my son to model his hands for me. The tree I used in this image is from a photo I took earlier in the week. This image is ok when I consider how little planning was involved, lol. I both like and dislike this image, but I also know that you have to start somewhere. I really want to experiment more with surreal images during this 365 challenge, along with different lighting techniques, flash photography and macro images.