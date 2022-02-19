Previous
2.19 by jessicawilliams
2.19

A trip to the grocery store found this hidden gem. Almost like its a grumpy grandpa observing people from the top of the vegetable aisle
19th February 2022

Jessica Williamms

@jessicawilliams
