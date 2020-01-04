Previous
Squirrel crossing by jessijott
4 / 365

Squirrel crossing

Every morning I have to watch the squirrels in the same place on the street.
Do they put nuts (like crows do) there on the street for the cars to crack?
I will continue to watch the little ones...
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

JESSI

@jessijott
