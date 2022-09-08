Sign up
14 / 365
Scooter
A zippy way to get around the city. Not sure if its the safest way?
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
1
0
Jesso
ace
@jesso
Over the last 7 years I have done nothing with my camera letting the excuse of life getting in the way take over. Recently, I...
14
photos
13
followers
18
following
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th September 2022 5:29pm
Diana
ace
What a great shot, I doubt I would get on one of those here. Thanks for the follow, will return the favour :-)
September 8th, 2022
