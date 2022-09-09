Previous
Table Mat by jesso
15 / 365

Table Mat

This shot was a mistake. An accidental shutter click. However, After going through my shots, I liked the colours that where captured.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Jesso

@jesso
Over the last 7 years I have done nothing with my camera letting the excuse of life getting in the way take over.
Photo Details

