Good times to be had by jesso
17 / 365

Good times to be had

Thought I’d share a spot that we love to retreat to for a few quiet wines.
I’m In the process of trying out a Z50 Nikon and it’s taking a little bit of time to break the shackles of old habits. Always fun though 😊
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Jesso

