Glasses by jesso
19 / 365

Glasses

A busy day today. This was taken in my motel room. I was then I wasn’t going to post, then I decided to. I liked the lamp post reflection on the desktop. Hope everyone is having a wonderful day.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Jesso

Milanie ace
It did make an interesting composition - my eyes caught those glasses and their reflection. A belated welcome to 365 - the friendliest site on the internet. Hope you enjoy it!
September 12th, 2022  
