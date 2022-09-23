Previous
Last One by jesso
29 / 365

Last One

Walking around the garden and noticed the last Lemon on our tree just wanting to be photographed. :)
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Jesso

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful lemon ... great background light and bokeh too
September 23rd, 2022  
