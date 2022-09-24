Previous
Cleveland Point by jesso
30 / 365

Cleveland Point

Out on my bike today in this wonderful weather. My iPhone took on 365 project duties this morning. Such a beautiful place.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Jesso

