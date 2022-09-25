Previous
Last minute splash of colour by jesso
31 / 365

Last minute splash of colour

Indoors with on camera flash trying to get a shot to upload tonight. Hope everyone has / had a great weekend.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Jesso

Diana ace
Stunning capture and colours, such a gorgous flower.
I spent my morning in gym using their wifi as we had no power 😁
September 25th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Really love how your shadows make the colors pop....it all works together
September 25th, 2022  
