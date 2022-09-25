Sign up
31 / 365
Last minute splash of colour
Indoors with on camera flash trying to get a shot to upload tonight. Hope everyone has / had a great weekend.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Jesso
ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th September 2022 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and colours, such a gorgous flower.
I spent my morning in gym using their wifi as we had no power 😁
September 25th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Really love how your shadows make the colors pop....it all works together
September 25th, 2022
I spent my morning in gym using their wifi as we had no power 😁