Previous
Next
Rock wall by jesso
34 / 365

Rock wall

This was taken in the garden a few days ago. With exposure/saturation adjustments done.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Jesso

ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise