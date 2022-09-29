Sign up
35 / 365
Mrs Luu's
This was taken a few days ago, it is something I would like to do more of, however street photography for me is nerve racking. I guess it just takes a lot of practice.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
2
0
Jesso
ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
14th August 2022 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'm the same, I really don't like taking photos of people without permission as I would not like it being done if I'm just doing random everyday stuff. yet I love seeing street photography. funny isn't it?
September 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is rather lovely and the lighting great. I have yet to try this as I too like to see it.
September 29th, 2022
