Previous
Next
Mrs Luu's by jesso
35 / 365

Mrs Luu's

This was taken a few days ago, it is something I would like to do more of, however street photography for me is nerve racking. I guess it just takes a lot of practice.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Jesso

ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm the same, I really don't like taking photos of people without permission as I would not like it being done if I'm just doing random everyday stuff. yet I love seeing street photography. funny isn't it?
September 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is rather lovely and the lighting great. I have yet to try this as I too like to see it.
September 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise