Previous
Next
Hiding in the Bush by jesso
39 / 365

Hiding in the Bush

Managed to get a couple in focus. It was a little difficult because of all the branches.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Jesso

ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise