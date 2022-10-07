Sign up
43 / 365
After the rain
It was nice walking around the yard after the rain this morning.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
2
1
Jesso
ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
43
photos
16
followers
18
following
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
7th October 2022 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
October 7th, 2022
Christina
ace
Really nice composition. Love the water droplets
October 7th, 2022
