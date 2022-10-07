Previous
After the rain by jesso
43 / 365

After the rain

It was nice walking around the yard after the rain this morning.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Jesso

@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters.
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Nice
October 7th, 2022  
Christina ace
Really nice composition. Love the water droplets
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
