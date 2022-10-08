Previous
Next
Singing nicely by jesso
44 / 365

Singing nicely

There was two of them fluttering from branch to branch in the bamboo. The lens i had with me was a manual focusing lens which was a challenge. I thought i had a shot clear of branches. Always next time.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Jesso

ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise