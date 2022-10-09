Previous
Behind bars by jesso
45 / 365

Behind bars

Mabel is a beautiful natured dog and her eyes just make you melt. Everything is a learning experience for her at the moment. I couldnt resist in taking this shot.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Jesso

@jesso
