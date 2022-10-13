Previous
Friends by jesso
49 / 365

Friends

This group were making a lot of noise laughing and chatting, it was nice to see. Im still not brave enough to get in front of people just yet so from across the street will have to do. Hope everyone is having a great week.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Jesso

