58 / 365
Australian Bush
Waited for some time to get some shots of birds flying in and out of the gum tree. Didn't get a good one so am posting a shot through the branches.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
1
0
Jesso
ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
58
photos
18
followers
18
following
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
21st October 2022 5:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Brian
ace
Love the eucalypt green and the composition
October 23rd, 2022
