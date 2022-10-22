Previous
Australian Bush by jesso
Australian Bush

Waited for some time to get some shots of birds flying in and out of the gum tree. Didn't get a good one so am posting a shot through the branches.
22nd October 2022

Jesso

Brian ace
Love the eucalypt green and the composition
October 23rd, 2022  
