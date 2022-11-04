Previous
Next
Singing Nicely by jesso
71 / 365

Singing Nicely

On the way back from lunch today these two were happily singing and not at all bothered by people walking under them.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Jesso

ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautiful with the backlighting. What birds are they?
November 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise