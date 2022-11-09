Previous
Next
Birds eye view by jesso
75 / 365

Birds eye view

Sorry for the catch up of photo's. This was a view from the balcony where we were staying.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Jesso

ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise