Previous
Next
lighting by jesso
76 / 365

lighting

I liked the way the light was reflecting of the walls. More noticeable in black and white.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Jesso

ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise