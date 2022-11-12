Sign up
77 / 365
That’s the spot
Out on the bike today and noticed this person just soaking up the view and sun.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
0
0
Jesso
ace
@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
77
photos
19
followers
18
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
12th November 2022 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
