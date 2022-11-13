Previous
Frogs by jesso
Frogs

I love this little ornament in Mum & Dads garden.
13th November 2022

Jesso

@jesso
Working full time, married with 3 grown up children, almost empty nesters. Love relaxing with friends and having a wine. Very interested in further developing...
Brian ace
Cute frogs :)
November 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
How beautiful, love all the frogs.
November 13th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
So cute made me smile
November 13th, 2022  
