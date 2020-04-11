Previous
Arctic Coastal Walk by jetr
Arctic Coastal Walk

Afternoon walk on some new snow. More on the way. Not many people out despite the warm temps.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Joan

ace
@jetr
It looks like this is my 7th year with 365 and after retiring last spring, my husband and I agreed to go back to Alaska...
Margo ace
Wow that looks vey cold!!
April 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Makes social distancing an easy go.
April 12th, 2020  
