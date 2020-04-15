Previous
Next
Office Still Life by jetr
Photo 1094

Office Still Life

I'm sooooo bored! Playing with my school desk tools.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Joan

ace
@jetr
It looks like this is my 7th year with 365 and after retiring last spring, my husband and I agreed to go back to Alaska...
299% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
I like the "painterly" look you gave this photo!
April 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise