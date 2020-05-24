Sign up
Photo 1114
Bannock Pass East
On the Montana/Idaho border, looking east at Torrey Mountain.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Joan
@jetr
It looks like this is my 7th year with 365 and after retiring last spring, my husband and I agreed to go back to Alaska...
Photo Details
Views
0
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
26th May 2020 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
river
,
mountains
,
montana
,
big-sky
