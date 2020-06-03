Sign up
Photo 1125
Afternoon Rain
Right on schedule.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
2
2
Joan
ace
@jetr
It looks like this is my 7th year with 365 and after retiring last spring, my husband and I agreed to go back to Alaska...
1192
photos
73
followers
81
following
308% complete
View this month »
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
3rd June 2020 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
mountains
,
storm
,
prairie
,
montana
,
sagebrush
,
big-sky
,
30dayswild2020
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful photo and capture of light
June 4th, 2020
Elena Arquero
Really majestic, love all the different textures; the weeds in foreground, the layers of hills and mountains and the rain and clouds. Very nice capture!
June 4th, 2020
